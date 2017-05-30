Sports Listen

Trending:

What the FY18 budget means to youWhat's stopping cloud migration?Ripple effect to EPA cuts
Headlines Get Email Alerts

U.S. News

Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Power problem leaves Long…

Power problem leaves Long Island Rail Road trains stranded

By The Associated Press May 30, 2017 10:10 am < a min read
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — The Long Island Rail Road says a power problem left two of its trains stranded in an East River tunnel for over an hour and resulted in other rush-hour delays.

LIRR conductors handed out drinking water Tuesday morning. Passengers aired their ire on Twitter.

NYC Transit cross-honored fares on the “E” and “7” subway lines.

Recent problems have plagued LIRR and New Jersey Transit commuters who use Penn Station.

Download our online chat with Col. Brandon Pearce, chief information security officer for the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency.
Advertisement

Amtrak said last week that three tracks at a time will be closed as part of extensive repair work that’s expected to inconvenience thousands of rail commuters this summer.

Related Topics
U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Power problem leaves Long…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Interior Secretary Zinke walks sled dog at Denali Nat'l Park

Today in History

1922: Taft dedicates Lincoln Memorial

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 26, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9205 -0.0024 2.24%
L 2020 25.5976 -0.0080 3.69%
L 2030 28.5891 -0.0152 5.24%
L 2040 30.8167 -0.0199 6.00%
L 2050 17.6873 -0.0133 6.69%
G Fund 15.3307 0.0010 0.78%
F Fund 17.8435 0.0022 1.75%
C Fund 33.5942 0.0147 7.16%
S Fund 43.2489 -0.0196 5.78%
I Fund 28.0385 -0.1001 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.