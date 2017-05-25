Sports Listen

Propane leak in rail car leads to evacuations in New Jersey

By The Associated Press May 25, 2017 12:25 pm < a min read
LOGAN TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) — Propane is leaking from a rail car in an industrial park in New Jersey, sending a plume of gas into the air and leading to evacuations.

Gloucester County spokeswoman Debra Sellitto says a valve stem on top of the tanker car failed and started leaking Thursday in Pureland Industrial Park in Logan Township. The car can carry up to 30,000 gallons, but she isn’t sure how much propane was in it or how much has leaked.

If a spark or flame comes in contact with propane, it can cause an explosion or fire.

Sellitto says one person received a non-life-threatening injury.

Authorities are conducting evacuations within a half-mile of the complex as a precaution.

Police have closed an exit on Interstate 295 to keep traffic away.

