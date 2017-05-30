Prosecution timeline of traffic stop in Castile shooting

Philando Castile was shot to death by a police officer last July barely more than a minute after his car was pulled over in a St. Paul, Minnesota, suburb for an apparent broken taillight. Attorneys for St. Anthony police officer Jeronimo Yanez, who goes on trial this week for manslaughter, have maintained he was reacting to the presence of a gun and feared for his life.

A criminal complaint gives a timeline of the July 6 traffic stop, as compiled by investigators from squad car audio and video recordings:

9:05 p.m. — Castile’s vehicle comes to a stop.

9:05:15-9:05:22 — Yanez approaches vehicle on driver’s side.

9:05:22-9:05:38: — Yanez leans at driver’s side window, greets Castile, tells him of brake light problem.

9:05:33 — Officer Joseph Kauser approaches vehicle on passenger side, stands near rear door.

9:05:38 — Yanez asks for driver’s license and proof of insurance.

9:05:48 — Castile provides proof of insurance.

9:05:49-9:05:52 — Yanez glances at card, tucks it into outer pocket.

9:05:52-9:05:55 — Castile tells Yanez: “Sir, I have to tell you that I do have a firearm on me.” Castile interrupts to say “OK” and places right hand on holstered gun.

9:05:55-9:06:02 — Yanez says, “OK, don’t reach for it, then.” Castile says, “I’m … I’m … (inaudible) reaching … Yanez interrupts to say, “Don’t pull it out.” Castile says: “I’m not pulling it out.” His girlfriend, Diamond Reynolds, says, “He’s not pulling it out.” Yanez shouts: “Don’t pull it out!” Yanez draws his gun with right hand while reaching inside driver’s window with left. Yanez removes left arm from car, fires seven shots, the last at 9:06:02.

9:06:03 — Reynolds yells: “You just killed my boyfriend!”

9:06:42 — Reynolds begins livestreaming on Facebook.