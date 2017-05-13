Expected rainfall not enough to significantly affect fire

FOLKSTON, Ga. (AP) — Scattered showers were not expected to put a dent into a massive wildfire burning near the Georgia-Florida line.

Saturday’s forecast called for a 30 percent chance of rain, but not enough to significantly affect the fire. West Mims Fire spokesman Jamie Keller says the rainfall has ranged from a drizzle to somewhat heavy, but nothing substantial.

More than 150,000 acres (60,700 hectares) have burned since lightning sparked the fire April 6 in the Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge. Two communities on the swamp’s southeastern edge have been under evacuation orders as firefighters battle flames within a few miles of homes. Residents, particularly those with St. George or Moniac addresses, are asked to take the evacuation order seriously.

More than 700 firefighters and support personnel are working to contain the blaze.