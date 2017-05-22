Sports Listen

Report backs sex abuse claims against 13 at prep school

By HOLLY RAMER May 22, 2017 11:57 am < a min read
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — An investigation into sexual misconduct at an elite prep school in New Hampshire has found substantiated claims of abuse involving 13 former faculty and staff.

St. Paul’s School in Concord released a report Monday detailing allegations against a dozen men and one woman who worked at the school between 1952 and 1999. The list includes former teachers, chaplains and an admissions officer.

Current rector Michael Hirschfeld is apologizing to survivors and says the school failed to protect students from the abuse and in many cases failed to adequately investigate allegations.

The investigation was sparked by the case of Howard White, who taught at St. Paul’s from 1967 to 1971. The former Episcopal priest pleaded guilty last week to sexually assaulting students from St. George’s School in Rhode Island in 1973.

