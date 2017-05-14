Sports Listen

Trending:

DATA Act: What agencies need to knowCivil service reformAir Force cutting IT costs
Headlines Get Email Alerts

U.S. News

Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Sad Mother's Day for…

Sad Mother’s Day for family of slain Ohio nurse’s aide

By The Associated Press May 14, 2017 10:59 am < a min read
Share

KIRKERSVILLE, Ohio (AP) — The family of a 48-year-old mom of five children is in mourning this Mother’s Day weekend, after her slaying at the Ohio nursing home where she was a nurse’s aide.

The Columbus Dispatch reports (http://bit.ly/2qFMaJ7 ) that Cindy Krantz is being remembered as a kind person who loved her kids. She, nurse Marlina Medrano and Kirkersville Police Chief Steven Eric Disario were killed in the Friday attack.

Chris Krantz says his wife had “a really big heart” and would give neighborhood kids ice cream and take them to Sunday school.

The attack occurred in Kirkersville, a village of some 500 residents, about 25 miles (39 kilometers) east of Columbus. Suspect Thomas Hartless was found dead inside the nursing home.

Sign up for the online chat with Col. Brandon Pearce, NGA's chief information security officer, May 15, 12:30 p.m.
Advertisement

Authorities said Sunday they didn’t immediately have any new information to release.

Related Topics
All News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Sad Mother's Day for…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1903: Teddy Roosevelt becomes first president on film

Fed Photo of the Day

U.S. Fleet Forces Band performs during Memphis Navy Week

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 12, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.8602 0.0058 2.24%
L 2020 25.4649 0.0087 3.69%
L 2030 28.3755 0.0103 5.24%
L 2040 30.5539 0.0111 6.00%
L 2050 17.5205 0.0054 6.69%
G Fund 15.3174 0.0009 0.78%
F Fund 17.7525 0.0649 1.75%
C Fund 33.2146 -0.0483 7.16%
S Fund 42.9513 -0.1765 5.78%
I Fund 27.6944 0.1481 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.