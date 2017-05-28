Sports Listen

Trending:

Which agency is hiring?Lawmaker pushes back on benefit cutsWhen will Navy get its bigger fleet?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

U.S. News

Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » San Francisco courts test…

San Francisco courts test new approach to homeless crimes

By SUDHIN THANAWALA May 28, 2017 9:37 am < a min read
Share

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Courts around the country tried to ease the burden of fines and fees in the wake of 2014 riots in Ferguson, Missouri, that brought attention to them.

But legal observers say no court appears to have made as dramatic an attempt at reform as San Francisco.

Judges in San Francisco no longer issue warrants to arrest people who fail to show up in court or pay tickets for infractions such as urinating in public. The new policy also applies to traffic violations.

The changes are among a slew of court reform efforts around the country following the shooting death of Michael Brown, a black teenager, by white police officer Darren Wilson in Ferguson.

Register now to learn how DHS and Commerce are implementing CDM strategies.
Advertisement

The ensuing unrest brought attention to an unforgiving torrent of traffic and other minor citations that saddled people with debt and even sent them to jail.

Related Topics
U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » San Francisco courts test…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Sailors, Marines celebrate Fleet Week with 'Cake Boss' treat

Today in History

1830: Andrew Jackson signs Indian Removal Act

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 26, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9205 -0.0024 2.24%
L 2020 25.5976 -0.0080 3.69%
L 2030 28.5891 -0.0152 5.24%
L 2040 30.8167 -0.0199 6.00%
L 2050 17.6873 -0.0133 6.69%
G Fund 15.3307 0.0010 0.78%
F Fund 17.8435 0.0022 1.75%
C Fund 33.5942 0.0147 7.16%
S Fund 43.2489 -0.0196 5.78%
I Fund 28.0385 -0.1001 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.