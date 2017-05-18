Sports Listen

Tornadoes touch down in…

Tornadoes touch down in Kansas, Oklahoma, Texas

By The Associated Press May 18, 2017 7:12 pm < a min read
NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — The National Weather Service says three tornadoes have touched down briefly in mostly rural areas of Kansas as a severe storm system stretched from Oklahoma into south-central Kansas.

Meteorologist Vanessa Pearce in Wichita says tornadoes were reported in Barton, Barber and Ford counties Thursday afternoon. Heavy rains and hail were reported across much of the region, with flash flooding reported in Great Bend, Kansas. No serious damage or injuries were reported.

The system also spawned several tornadoes Thursday in Oklahoma and Texas. Meteorologist Michael Scotten in Norman, Oklahoma, says four tornadoes were reported in western Oklahoma and two in northwest Texas. The twisters struck near the towns of Duke and Corn in Oklahoma and Crowell, Texas, Thursday afternoon.

Significant and “intense” tornadoes were forecast for the Southern Plains through Friday.

