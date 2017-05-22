Sports Listen

Sheriff: 3 deaths in Florida storm-water drain accidental

By The Associated Press May 22, 2017 8:58 am < a min read
KEY LARGO, Fla. (AP) — Investigators have determined three Florida Keys road workers died accidentally in a storm-water drain filled with poisonous gases earlier this year.

The Citizen reports ( http://bit.ly/2qMgT6t ) the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office concluded its investigation into the Jan. 16 deaths without finding evidence to support criminal charges.

Sheriff Rick Ramsay said there were “a string of errors that led to this disaster” in Key Largo, but the deaths of three workers for a county contractor were accidental.

A U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration investigation remains open. The Citizen reports that the contractor has been cited twice before by OSHA for a lack of safety equipment on job sites.

Meanwhile, authorities say a firefighter who collapsed while trying to rescue the men has been cleared to return to work.

___

Information from: The Key West (Fla.) Citizen, http://www.keysnews.com

