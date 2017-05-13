Sports Listen

Sheriff: South Carolina man charged with murder, kidnapping

By The Associated Press May 13, 2017
BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say a man has been arrested and charged in the stabbing death of a South Carolina woman and the disappearance of her 8-year-old daughter, who remains missing.

The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday that 32-year-old Jejuancey Fernando Harrington has been charged with murder in the case of Ella Lowery. Lowery was found dead May 5 in the Bennettsville home she shared with her daughter Iyana.

The sheriff’s statement says the Bennettsville man also was charged with kidnapping in the child’s disappearance. The girl hasn’t been seen since, despite a massive search by state police and the FBI.

Sheriff Charles Lemon says authorities remain focused on finding Iyana and “bringing her home to her family.”

Harrington was being held, and it wasn’t immediately known if he had an attorney.

