Suspect in St. Louis-area shootings arrested in Tennessee

By The Associated Press May 26, 2017 12:12 pm < a min read
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A man accused in two fatal shootings in the St. Louis area was arrested after being found naked walking along a street in Tennessee.

Police in Selmer, Tennessee, say 36-year-old Casey Lowery was arrested Thursday night, ending a manhunt that began after three shootings earlier in the day in Missouri.

Investigators responding to a shooting in St. Louis found a 29-year-old woman dead and a man in his 50s critically wounded. A short time later, a 28-year-old man was fatally shot at a gas station about 4 miles away in St. Louis County.

Lowery has been charged with first-degree murder in St. Louis County. Charges are expected in the other shootings.

Authorities didn’t immediately say whether Lowery knew the victims, or why he went to Tennessee.

