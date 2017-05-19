Sports Listen

Trending:

Targeting federal pay & benefitsRealistic DoD budgetStamp prices going up this fall?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

U.S. News

Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Texas police commanders demoted…

Texas police commanders demoted amid leaked video, records

By The Associated Press May 19, 2017 11:38 pm < a min read
Share

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Two police commanders in Texas have been demoted following an internal investigation into leaked body camera footage after a controversial arrest of a black woman and her daughters by a Fort Worth police officer.

Lawyers for the two assistant chiefs tell KXAS-TV that the men met with Fort Worth Police Chief Joel Fitzgerald on Friday afternoon and were demoted to captains.

The Fort Worth Police Department began an internal investigation after officer William Martin’s body-camera video from the December arrest of Jacqueline Craig was leaked along with Martin’s previous disciplinary records.

Craig said a neighbor had assaulted her son for littering. Cellphone video shows Martin escalating the situation before forcing Craig to the ground and arresting her and then her two daughters.

Download our Expert Edition e-book, Cyber: Continuous Diagnostics and Mitigation.
Advertisement

Charges against the women were later dropped.

Related Topics
U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Texas police commanders demoted…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Pennsylvania National Guard completes challenging obstacle course

Today in History

2009: CDC briefs public on H1N1 flu outbreak

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 19, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.8743 0.0272 2.24%
L 2020 25.4849 0.0713 3.69%
L 2030 28.3983 0.1247 5.24%
L 2040 30.5784 0.1574 6.00%
L 2050 17.5334 0.1025 6.69%
G Fund 15.3241 0.0010 0.78%
F Fund 17.8378 -0.0067 1.75%
C Fund 33.1090 0.2235 7.16%
S Fund 42.7394 0.3045 5.78%
I Fund 27.9748 0.2088 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.