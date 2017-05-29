Sports Listen

Trending:

Remembering Memorial DayBreaking down the FY 18 budgetImproper payments at Education Dept.
Headlines Get Email Alerts

U.S. News

Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » The Latest: 1 hurt…

The Latest: 1 hurt by driver firing AK-47 on Florida highway

By The Associated Press May 29, 2017 2:42 pm 1 min read
Share

MIAMI (AP) — The Latest on a shooting on a Florida highway (all times local):

2:30 p.m.

One person was injured when a man started firing an AK-47 while driving down a Florida highway.

In a statement from Miami-Dade Police, Detective Daniel Ferrin said two vehicles were struck by bullets after the 36-year-old suspect began shooting from his Toyota Corolla as he drove south on the Palmetto Expressway early Monday.

Register now to learn how DHS and Commerce are implementing CDM strategies.
Advertisement

Ferrin said one victim drove himself to a hospital with a minor head injury due to debris from the shooting.

The suspect surrendered after crashing his car and exchanging gunfire with authorities. Officers from Miami-Dade Police, Doral Police and Florida Highway Patrol were involved in that shooting.

It wasn’t immediately clear why the suspect started firing. Ferrin said charges were pending.

___

1:34 p.m.

Police say a man fired an AK-47 rifle while driving down a Florida highway, damaging at least two passing vehicles.

Check out Federal News Radio's latest podcasts.

Miami-Dade Police Detective Daniel Ferrin told The Miami Herald (http://hrld.us/2qsFRsI ) that the man began shooting from inside his Toyota Corolla around 1 a.m. Monday as he was driving south on the Palmetto Expressway.

At least two vehicles were struck by bullets.

Ferrin said the man hit a median, drove into oncoming traffic and crashed into a wall before exchanging gunfire with law enforcement officers who were approaching him. The man eventually surrendered.

No injuries were reported.

It wasn’t clear how many officers were involved in the shooting. Ferrin said “many shots were fired.” Authorities didn’t know if the suspect had been involved in a dispute or if he fired randomly.

Related Topics
U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » The Latest: 1 hurt…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Navy band preps before Memorial Day concert at Capitol

Today in History

1917: John F. Kennedy born

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 26, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9205 -0.0024 2.24%
L 2020 25.5976 -0.0080 3.69%
L 2030 28.5891 -0.0152 5.24%
L 2040 30.8167 -0.0199 6.00%
L 2050 17.6873 -0.0133 6.69%
G Fund 15.3307 0.0010 0.78%
F Fund 17.8435 0.0022 1.75%
C Fund 33.5942 0.0147 7.16%
S Fund 43.2489 -0.0196 5.78%
I Fund 28.0385 -0.1001 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.