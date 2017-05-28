The Latest: 1 of 2 girls harassed on train speaks out

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Latest on the fatal stabbing in Portland, Oregon (all times local):

4 p.m.

KPTV reports (http://bit.ly/2qq2QEy ) that one of the victims of the hate speech that ended with a double-fatal stabbing is sending her thanks to those who came to her defense.

Sixteen-year-old Destinee Mangum told FOX 12 that she and her 17-year-old friend were riding the train when Jeremy Christian approached them yelling what is described as hate speech.

Mangum said her friend is Muslim, but she’s not.

Mangum says the man told them “to go back to Saudi Arabia” and told them to get out of “his country.”

She says the man said they were nothing and they should kill themselves.

The girls were scared and moved to the back of the train while a stranger jumped in to help.

As the girls prepared to leave the train, they turned and say the man stabbing people and they started running for their lives.

2 p.m.

Muslims in Portland, Oregon, thanked the community for its support and said they were raising money for the families of two men who were killed when they came to the defense of two young women — one wearing a hijab — who were targeted by an anti-Muslim rant.

“I am very thankful as a Muslim, I am very thankful as a Portlander … that we stand together here as one,” Muhammad A. Najieb, an imam at the Muslim Community Center, said Saturday.

The two young women “could have been the victims, but three heroes jumped in and supported them,” he said.

A fundraising page launched by his group for the families of the dead men, a surviving victim and the two young women had raised $50,000 in its first hours, Najieb said.

Police said they’ll examine what appears to be the extremist ideology of suspect Jeremy Joseph Christian, 35, who is accused of killing the two men Friday. Christian’s social media postings indicate an affinity for Nazis and political violence.

The attack occurred on a light-rail train on the first day of Ramadan, the holiest time of the year for Muslims.

Christian was being held on suspicion of aggravated murder, attempted murder, intimidation and being a felon in possession of a weapon. He was arrested a short time after the attack when he was confronted by other men.