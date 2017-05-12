Sports Listen

The Latest: Head of NYC’s troubled jail system has resigned

By The Associated Press May 12, 2017 2:56 pm 1 min read
NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on the resignation of the head of New York City corrections (all times local):

2:55 p.m.

The head of New York City’s troubled jail system has resigned after he was criticized for using his city-owned SUV to repeatedly drive to his home state of Maine.

Joseph Ponte (pahnt) said in a statement Friday that he retiring and was honored to serve the last chapter of his career in New York.

Ponte led Maine’s Department of Corrections before he was hired to reform New York’s Rikers Island jail in 2014.

New York’s Department of Investigation, an anticorruption agency, released a report last month saying Ponte spent 90 days out-of-state last year in his department SUV.

A later report also found jail officials spied on investigators.

Mayor Bill de Blasio says the city owes a debt of gratitude to Ponte.

9:30 a.m.

The head of New York City’s troubled jail system plans to resign after he was criticized for using his city-owned SUV to repeatedly drive to his home state of Maine.

A city official who had been briefed on his plans said Correction Commissioner Joseph Ponte (pahnt) is expected to resign Friday.

The official spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because a public announcement of his departure hadn’t yet been made.

Ponte led Maine’s Department of Corrections for decades before he was hired to reform New York’s Rikers Island jail in 2014.

New York’s Department of Investigation, an anticorruption agency, released a report last month saying Ponte spent 90 days out-of-state last year in his department SUV.

A later report also found jail officials spied on investigators.

