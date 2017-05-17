The Latest: Jury finds white cop not guilty in shooting

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — The Latest on the manslaughter trial of a white Oklahoma police officer who fatally shot an unarmed black man. (all times local):

10 p.m.

A jury has acquitted a white Oklahoma police officer who fatally shot an unarmed black man last year.

The jury reached its verdict after deliberating for just over nine hours Wednesday.

Tulsa Officer Betty Jo Shelby says she shot 40-year-old Terence Crutcher out of fear because she said he didn’t obey commands to lie on the ground and appeared to reach inside his SUV for what she thought was a gun.

Prosecutors told jurors that Shelby overreacted, arguing that Crutcher had his hands in their air and wasn’t combative.

The shooting was among a spate of officer-involved shootings in recent years that helped galvanize the Black Lives Matter movement and prompted calls for more police accountability.

___

This version corrects the day of the week in the second paragraph of the 10 p.m. entry.

___

12:30 p.m.

Jurors are deliberating in the manslaughter trial of an Oklahoma police officer who fatally shot an unarmed black man last year.

The jury got the case shortly after noon Wednesday. They must decide whether Tulsa officer Betty Jo Shelby went too far Sept. 16 when she killed 40-year-old Terence Crutcher.

Shelby could spend between four years to life in prison if she’s convicted.

Prosecutors said during closing arguments that Crutcher was not a threat to Shelby. They say he wasn’t armed or combative when Shelby approached him on a street after his SUV broke down.

Her attorneys said Shelby shot Crutcher because she thought he was reaching into his SUV for a gun. There was no gun in the vehicle.

___

12:10 a.m.

Jurors are to hear closing arguments Wednesday in the manslaughter trial of a white Oklahoma police officer who fatally shot an unarmed black man last year.

They must decide whether Tulsa officer Betty Jo Shelby went too far Sept. 16 when she killed 40-year-old Terence Crutcher.

Prosecutors have said Shelby overreacted because Crutcher wasn’t being combative and had his hands raised high.

Shelby’s attorneys have said Crutcher refused Shelby’s commands to lie down during a two-minute period before police cameras recorded the shooting.

Shelby could spend between four years to life in prison if she’s convicted.

Shelby testified Monday that she feared for her life and thought Crutcher was reaching inside his stalled SUV for a gun. He didn’t have one on him or in the vehicle.