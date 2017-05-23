Sports Listen

Trending:

Changes to your federal retirement? Trump releases FY 18 budget planNo polygraph for CBP hires?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

U.S. News

Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » The Latest: Leaders attack…

The Latest: Leaders attack lawsuit over schools for blacks

By The Associated Press May 23, 2017 1:48 pm 2 min read
Share

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The Latest on a lawsuit alleging that Mississippi is breaking federal law by providing unequal schooling to black students (all times local):

12:30 p.m.

Mississippi’s top two elected officials are rejecting the claims of a lawsuit that accuses Mississippi of breaking federal law by providing inferior public schools to African-American students.

Gov. Phil Bryant and Lt. Gov Tate Reeves, both Republicans, say Mississippi’s education system is progressing under their leadership.

Republicans gearing up for major changes to federal pay and benefits
Advertisement

Bryant accuses the Southern Poverty Law Center of seeking to raise money by filing the federal lawsuit Tuesday on behalf of four parents of black students.

The SPLC says Mississippi is discriminating against black students and thus breaking the law that readmitted Mississippi to the union after the Civil War. That law says the state must never deprive citizens of “school rights and privileges.”

Reeves says it’s “almost laughable” that the SPLC criticizes education of black students, but is pursuing another lawsuit against Mississippi that seeks to block the Legislature from its current method of financing charter schools.

___

10 a.m.

Mississippi’s leaders are being sued again over unequal schooling, this time by the Southern Poverty Law Center on behalf of four black public school students.

Congress asks: Are federal employees overpaid?

This lawsuit says Mississippi is failing to meet requirements of the federal law that readmitted the state to the union after the Civil War. That law says the state must never deprive any citizen of the “school rights and privileges” described in the 1868 constitution.

The SPLC argues that Mississippi has repeatedly watered down its constitutional protections for education ever since as part of a white supremacist effort to prevent the education of blacks. The lawsuit asks a judge to force the state to honor the promise of that document, written nearly a century and a half ago.

___

Follow Jeff Amy at: http://twitter.com/jeffamy. Read his work at https://www.apnews.com/search/Jeff_Amy.

Related Topics
U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » The Latest: Leaders attack…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Hawk spotted at USDA headquarters building

Today in History

1865: Pennsylvania Ave. parade celebrates Civil War victory

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 22, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.8983 0.0240 2.24%
L 2020 25.5447 0.0598 3.69%
L 2030 28.5008 0.1025 5.24%
L 2040 30.7073 0.1289 6.00%
L 2050 17.6172 0.0838 6.69%
G Fund 15.3269 0.0028 0.78%
F Fund 17.8370 -0.0008 1.75%
C Fund 33.2804 0.1714 7.16%
S Fund 43.0280 0.2886 5.78%
I Fund 28.1437 0.1689 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.