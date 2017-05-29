Sports Listen

The Latest: Mother to victims: ‘You will always be our hero’

By The Associated Press May 29, 2017 1:15 pm 1 min read
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Latest on fatal stabbings in Portland, Oregon (all times local):

10:10 a.m.

The mother of one of the girls who was the target of a hate-filled rant against Muslims on a Portland train says she’s overwhelmed with gratitude and sadness for the strangers who were stabbed to death when they came to her daughter’s defense.

Dyjuana Hudson posted a photo on her Facebook page of Taliesin Myrddin Namkai Meche, saying: “Thank you thank you thank you… You will always be our hero.”

Authorities say Meche and Ricky John Best were killed Friday trying to stop Jeremy Joseph Christian from harassing Hudson’s daughter, Destinee Mangum, and her friend. The friend was wearing a hijab.

Christian was arrested on charges of aggravated murder, intimidation and being a felon in possession of a handgun.

9:50 a.m.

President Donald Trump is condemning the fatal stabbing of two good Samaritans trying to aid two young Muslim women as an avowed white supremacist harassed them in Portland, Oregon.

Trump tweeted Monday: “The violent attacks in Portland on Friday are unacceptable. The victims were standing up to hate and intolerance. Our prayers are w/ them.”

The attacks came on a light rail train on the first day of Ramadan, the holiest time of year for Muslims.

Police identified the dead as 53-year-old Ricky John Best of Happy Valley, Oregon, and 23-year-old Taliesin Myrddin Namkai Meche of Portland. Mayor Ted Wheeler said Best was an Army veteran and a city employee.

Police have arrested Jeremy Joseph Christian in connection with the killings and say they’re looking at his extremist ideology.

