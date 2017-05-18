The Latest: New search for clues launched about missing boy

SOUTH PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — The Latest on a missing 5-year-old California boy (all times local):

10:45 a.m.

Sheriff’s officials say a credible tip has prompted a new search for clues at a Los Angeles-area park in the disappearance of a 5-year-old boy missing for nearly a month.

Lt. Joe Mendoza told reporters that investigators are looking for evidence missed during a previous search at Arroyo Seco Park in South Pasadena. He did not elaborate.

Advertisement

Crews using dogs and drones fanned out Thursday over a 2-square-mile area.

Investigators initially searched the park after the father of Aramazd Andressian Jr. was found passed out there on April 22.

Sheriff’s officials say the father took prescription pills and was in a car doused in gasoline.

The father was initially arrested on suspicion of child endangerment and later released.

___

6:55 a.m.

Authorities are conducting another search at a Los Angeles area park for clues in the disappearance of a 5-year-old boy missing for nearly a month.

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Nicole Nishida says deputies are conducting a “large search” Thursday at Arroyo Seco Park in South Pasadena.

Investigators previously searched the park after the father of 5-year-old Aramazd Andressian Jr. was found passed out there on April 22. Sheriff’s officials say the father took prescription pills and was in a car doused in gasoline.

The father was initially arrested on suspicion of child endangerment but later released.

On Wednesday the boy’s mother, Ana Estevez, joined sheriff’s officials to make a public plea for her son’s safe return.

Authorities say the boy was last seen with his father at Disneyland on April 20.