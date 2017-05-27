Sports Listen

The Latest: Oregon train killing suspect has criminal record

By The Associated Press May 27, 2017 12:48 pm 2 min read
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Latest on a stabbing on a Portland, Oregon, train that left two dead (all times local):

9:45 a.m.

The 35-year-old Oregon man identified by authorities in the fatal stabbing of two people on a Portland light-rail train has a criminal record that includes stints in prison.

Court records located by The Associated Press on Saturday show that Jeremy Joseph Christian was convicted of robbery, kidnapping and a weapons charge in 2002.

Federal retirement experts sound alarm on Trump's budget proposal
Christian is being held in the Multnomah County Jail on suspicion of aggravated murder and attempted murder.

Police say two people died Friday and another was hurt in the stabbing after a man yelled racial slurs at two young women who appeared to be Muslim, one of whom was wearing a hijab.

Police say that before the stabbing the assailant on the train was ranting on many topics, using “hate speech or biased language.”

One person was dead at the scene and another died at a hospital. The third person was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Autopsies are expected later Saturday.

8:25 a.m.

