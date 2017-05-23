Sports Listen

Trending:

Changes to your federal retirement? Trump releases FY 18 budget planNo polygraph for CBP hires?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

U.S. News

Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » The Latest: Police worker…

The Latest: Police worker suspended over comment on slaying

By The Associated Press May 23, 2017 9:04 am 2 min read
Share

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — The Latest on the stabbing death of a black student visiting the University of Maryland (all times local):

9 a.m.

A civilian police employee in Maryland has been suspended over what police call an “extremely insensitive” response to a social media comment about the slaying of a black student visiting the University of Maryland.

Anne Arundel County police announced in a statement that Welby Burgone was suspended hours after officials became aware Monday of his Facebook comment that apparently made a joke in response to a post praising the stabbing suspect. Police say the comment appeared to be racially motivated.

Download our Expert Edition e-book, Cyber: Continuous Diagnostics and Mitigation.
Advertisement

Police say Burgone, a former police academy recruit, is assigned to the department’s communications section.

The Capital (http://bit.ly/2qRwMXj ) reports that Burgone attended Severna Park High School with Sean Urbanski, the white University of Maryland student charged in the fatal stabbing of Bowie State University student Richard Collins III. The slaying at the university in neighboring Prince George’s County is being investigated as a possible hate crime.

Chief Timothy Altomare calls Burgone’s actions “a betrayal” of the department’s values. He says any employee “who espouses or supports hateful or racist ideology will be held accountable.”

4:10 a.m.

Prosecutors are asking for patience as they investigate as a possible hate crime the stabbing of black Army officer, allegedly by a white University of Maryland student.

Check out Federal News Radio's latest podcasts.

The stabbing of Richard Collins III is being investigated by police and the FBI. Police say the suspect, Sean Urbanski, became a member of a racist Facebook group several months ago.

Collins’ classmates at Bowie State organized held a vigil in his memory on Monday night.

Authorities say Urbanski, who was denied bond Monday at his first court hearing, was intoxicated during the slaying early Saturday, and that police are awaiting results of drug tests.

Collins, who was visiting friends at the College Park campus, had just been commissioned as a second lieutenant in the U.S. Army and would have graduated Tuesday from Bowie State.

Related Topics
Media News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » The Latest: Police worker…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Hawk spotted at USDA headquarters building

Today in History

1865: Pennsylvania Ave. parade celebrates Civil War victory

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 22, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.8983 0.0240 2.24%
L 2020 25.5447 0.0598 3.69%
L 2030 28.5008 0.1025 5.24%
L 2040 30.7073 0.1289 6.00%
L 2050 17.6172 0.0838 6.69%
G Fund 15.3269 0.0028 0.78%
F Fund 17.8370 -0.0008 1.75%
C Fund 33.2804 0.1714 7.16%
S Fund 43.0280 0.2886 5.78%
I Fund 28.1437 0.1689 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.