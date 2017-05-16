Sports Listen

The Latest: Southwestern Montana deputy killed in shootout

By The Associated Press May 16, 2017 11:20 am 2 min read
MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — The Latest on the shooting of a Montana deputy early Tuesday (all times local):

8:55 a.m.

A sheriff’s deputy was killed during a traffic stop early Tuesday, prompting a pursuit across southwestern Montana that ended with one of the suspects being shot and hospitalized and the other under arrest.

Gallatin County Sheriff Brian Gootkin says a Broadwater County sheriff’s deputy was killed near Three Forks. His name hasn’t been released.

The deputy had been pursuing a vehicle when dispatchers lost contact with him at about 3 a.m. Tuesday. Officers found the deputy dead by the side of the road.

The suspect’s vehicle was spotted about 80 miles (129 kilometers) away. Officers deployed spike strips, and the sport utility vehicle eventually stopped.

Officers say the passenger got out and shot at officers who returned fire. He was taken to the hospital.

The Missoulian reports the driver, 61-year-old Lloyd Barrus, was arrested on suspicion of deliberate homicide. The passenger has not be indentified.

8:15 a.m.

A southwestern Montana sheriff’s deputy was killed in a shootout with two suspects during a traffic stop near Three Forks.

Gallatin County Sheriff Brian Gootkin says a Broadwater County deputy was pursuing a vehicle on U.S. Highway 287 when dispatchers lost contact with him at about 3 a.m. Tuesday.

Gootkin tells the Bozeman Daily Chronicle (bit.ly/2pR1e2k) that Gallatin County and Montana Highway Patrol officers responded and found the deputy dead by the side of the road.

The suspect vehicle was spotted near Anaconda. Officers deployed spike strips and the sport utility vehicle eventually stopped about 35 miles east of Missoula.

Gootkin says the passenger got out and shot at officers who returned fire. He was taken to the hospital. The driver, the shooter’s father, was arrested.

The names of the officer and the suspects have not been released.

