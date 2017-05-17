The Latest: Vegas police: Unapproved neck hold used in chase

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Latest on the death of an unarmed man in Las Vegas after an officer used a neck hold banned in many cities. (all times local):

4 p.m.

Las Vegas police say an officer used a stun gun seven times and an unapproved neck hold on a man in a deadly chase at a casino over the weekend.

Clark County Undersheriff Kevin McMahill said Wednesday that an officer reported that he thought the man was trying to carjack a pickup truck before the officer used the stun gun and choking technique to subdue him early Sunday at The Venetian.

Authorities say 40-year-old Toshii Brown led the officer on a foot chase and shook off the effects of the stun gun and punches.

McMahill said the officer was heard on a body camera recording saying he used a “rear naked choke,” a prominent mixed martial arts technique.

it could take several weeks for a ruling on Brown’s cause of death.

1 p.m.

Police in Las Vegas are due to report about the weekend death of an unarmed man after an officer used a neck hold on him that is banned in many cities.

A Wednesday briefing comes amid questions about the number of times Las Vegas police use the technique that critics call a chokehold.

The department approves its use and reports it was used an average of more than once a week during the last five years, including 51 times last year.

In Los Angeles, by comparison, the arm-around-the-neck technique is considered lethal force.

Police there reported using it seven times over those same five years, including twice last year.

New York City banned the practice in 1993 — years before the death of Eric Garner spurred a national debate about police brutality.