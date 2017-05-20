Sports Listen

The Latest: Wildfire forces campers to flee near San Diego

By The Associated Press May 20, 2017 5:32 pm < a min read
JAMUL, Calif. (AP) — The Latest on a wildfire burning in rural San Diego County (all times local):

2:25 p.m.

A fast-moving wildfire has forced several hundred campers to flee a campground south of San Diego.

The California Department of Forestry and Fire Prevention says the blaze broke out near State Route 94 south of Jamul (HAH-mool) Saturday morning. It quickly spread to about 0.66 square miles (1.7 square kilometers) amid hot, windy conditions.

Fire officials say the blaze is spreading at a “dangerous rate,” prompting them to evacuate the Pico Pico RV Resort and Campground.

A spokeswoman for the campsite about 330 recreational vehicles left the site on Saturday.

CalFire spokesman Isaac Sanchez told KNSD-TV the fire started near a shooting range. The cause remains under investigation.

___

1:25 p.m.

A fast-moving wildfire has forced campers to flee a campground south of San Diego.

The California Department of Forestry and Fire Prevention says the blaze broke out south of Jamul (HAH-mool) Saturday morning and spread to at least 300 acres in about two hours.

Fire officials say the blaze is spreading at a “dangerous rate,” prompting them to evacuate the Pico Pico RV Resort and Campground.

It’s not clear how many people were being evacuated.

