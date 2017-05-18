Sports Listen

Trending:

DATA Act: What agencies need to knowCivil service reformAir Force cutting IT costs
Headlines Get Email Alerts

U.S. News

Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Times Square crash victim…

Times Square crash victim was 18-year-old Michigan woman

By The Associated Press May 18, 2017 8:24 pm < a min read
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — Police say an 18-year-old woman killed by a car that plowed through pedestrians in Times Square was a tourist from Portage, Michigan.

Alyssa Elsman died Thursday when a man drove his car down the sidewalk for three blocks into the heart of New York City’s theater district.

Twenty-three people were struck by the car before it was stopped by a security barrier.

Police say Elsman’s 13-year-old sister was among the people who were struck but survived.

Download our Expert Edition e-book, Cyber: Continuous Diagnostics and Mitigation.
Advertisement

Police identify the driver of the car as Richard Rojas, a Navy veteran from the Bronx. They say he was captured at the scene and arrested. He’s in custody.

Related Topics
U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Times Square crash victim…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

LEGO Statue of Liberty at American History Museum

Today in History

1917: Congress passes the Selective Service Act

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 18, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.8471 0.0082 2.24%
L 2020 25.4136 0.0224 3.69%
L 2030 28.2736 0.0398 5.24%
L 2040 30.4210 0.0505 6.00%
L 2050 17.4309 0.0333 6.69%
G Fund 15.3231 0.0009 0.78%
F Fund 17.8445 -0.0223 1.75%
C Fund 32.8855 0.1210 7.16%
S Fund 42.4349 0.1570 5.78%
I Fund 27.7660 -0.0192 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.