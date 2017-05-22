Jury selection begins for man accused of killing Baby Doe

BOSTON (AP) — Jury selection has begun in the murder trial of a man charged in the killing of a 2-year-old girl whose body washed up on a Boston Harbor island.
Michael McCarthy is charged in the 2015 death of Bella Bond. The girl was known only as Baby Doe for months as authorities struggled to identify her. A composite image of her was shared by millions on social media.
The girl’s mother, Rachelle Bond, pleaded guilty to helping dispose of her daughter’s body. As part of a plea agreement with prosecutors, Bond has agreed to testify against McCarthy.
McCarthy has denied killing the girl.
Download our Expert Edition e-book, Cyber: Continuous Diagnostics and Mitigation.
Jury selection began Monday in Suffolk Superior Court. Judge Janet Sanders said she hoped it would be completed within a week.