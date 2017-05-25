Sports Listen

Trending:

What's in Trump's 2018 budget? New OPM director nominatedMore spending on federal IT?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

U.S. News

Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Unusual mass attack injures…

Unusual mass attack injures 8 California guards, 7 inmates

By DON THOMPSON May 25, 2017 4:45 am < a min read
Share

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Officials say a fight that forced correctional officers to open fire with real bullets to stop a melee was unusual even by the violent standard of California prisons.

Pelican Bay State Prison guards fired 19 rifle bullets to stop large groups of prisoners from attacking other correctional officers Wednesday.

Eight guards and seven inmates had to be hospitalized.

The guards had been had been breaking up a fistfight between two inmates when they were overwhelmed in an exercise yard teeming with several hundred high-security inmates.

Federal retirement experts sound alarm on Trump's budget proposal
Advertisement

Premeditated or not, the mass attack was unusual. Ninety-seven inmates were initially believed to have participated.

The eight guards were treated and released.

Five of the seven injured inmates were treated for gunshot wounds at the prison, which houses about 2,000 inmates near the Oregon border.

Related Topics
U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Unusual mass attack injures…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Soldier and dog demonstrate takedown training

Today in History

1962: NASA astronaut Scott Carpenter orbits Earth three times

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 24, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9077 0.0060 2.24%
L 2020 25.5678 0.0131 3.69%
L 2030 28.5400 0.0210 5.24%
L 2040 30.7565 0.0260 6.00%
L 2050 17.6492 0.0165 6.69%
G Fund 15.3288 0.0009 0.78%
F Fund 17.8271 0.0183 1.75%
C Fund 33.4263 0.0839 7.16%
S Fund 43.2078 0.1105 5.78%
I Fund 28.0650 -0.0678 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.