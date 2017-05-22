Sports Listen

US doctor killed on Everest was climbing tallest peaks

By JAY REEVES May 22, 2017 1:14 pm < a min read
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — An American physician killed while climbing Mount Everest was a global adventurer when he wasn’t practicing medicine in small-town Alabama.

Dr. Roland Yearwood of Georgiana, Alabama, was among four people who died on the world’s highest peak this weekend.

A biography posted by the clinic where Yearwood worked says he was in the process of climbing the highest peaks on each of the seven continents. An administrator there says he was an on-call physician and worked at a clinic in rural south Alabama.

The 50-year-old doctor died two years after he survived a devastating earthquake that struck while he and dozens more were attempting to climb Mount Everest. Eighteen people were killed, although everyone in Yearwood’s group was safe.

