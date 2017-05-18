Sports Listen

Trending:

DATA Act: What agencies need to knowCivil service reformAir Force cutting IT costs
Headlines Get Email Alerts

U.S. News

Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » US forecasters: Here comes…

US forecasters: Here comes another hotter than normal summer

By The Associated Press May 18, 2017 2:42 pm < a min read
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. forecasters are predicting another warmer than normal summer for most of the country along with wetter weather in a swath of states stretching from Texas to Montana.

The National Weather Service’s summer outlook issued Thursday predicts greater chances for hot weather in Alaska and pretty much everywhere else. The exceptions are Montana, Wyoming, the Dakotas, Minnesota, Iowa, Nebraska, Kansas and parts of Missouri and Colorado.

Forecaster Stephen Baxter said it may not be as hot as recent summers because rain-soaked soil from a wet spring may keep the heat down. Baxter forecasts a wetter than normal summer for Alaska and parts of the already soggy Great Plains.

Meteorologists also said last month was the second warmest April on record globally.

Free webinar: Register now to learn about Closing the Gap between Government and IT with Army and Military Health System.
Advertisement

Related Topics
Science News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » US forecasters: Here comes…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1917: Congress passes the Selective Service Act

Fed Photo of the Day

South Dakota Air & Space Museum

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 17, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.8389 -0.0532 2.24%
L 2020 25.3912 -0.1517 3.69%
L 2030 28.2338 -0.2745 5.24%
L 2040 30.3705 -0.3504 6.00%
L 2050 17.3976 -0.2312 6.69%
G Fund 15.3222 0.0010 0.78%
F Fund 17.8668 0.0988 1.75%
C Fund 32.7645 -0.5963 7.16%
S Fund 42.2779 -0.9658 5.78%
I Fund 27.7852 -0.2641 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.