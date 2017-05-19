Sports Listen

Trending:

Targeting federal pay & benefitsRealistic DoD budgetStamp prices going up this fall?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

U.S. News

Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Vast Georgia wildfire sputters,…

Vast Georgia wildfire sputters, stalls for days after rain

By RUSS BYNUM May 19, 2017 1:15 pm < a min read
Share

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — A vast wildfire near the Georgia-Florida state line has sputtered and stalled for days, giving firefighters their best chance yet to stop the flames from advancing near the southern edge of the Okefenokee Swamp.

The multi-agency team fighting the fire said Friday the total burned area stands at 238 square miles (616 sq. kilometers) — a figure that has barely budged since Sunday. That’s after 2.5 inches (6.4 centimeters) of rainfall hit the fire last weekend, slowing its burn rate to a crawl.

Susan Heisey is supervisory ranger of the Okefenokee National Wildlife refuge. She said Friday that the fire is now considered 40-percent contained after firefighters extinguished smoldering hot spots along the blaze’s perimeter, fortifying containment lines to keep the fire from spreading into nearby communities.

Download our Expert Edition e-book, Cyber: Continuous Diagnostics and Mitigation.

Related Topics
U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Vast Georgia wildfire sputters,…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Lawmakers review 'critical canine contributions' to DHS mission

Today in History

2009: CDC briefs public on H1N1 flu outbreak

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 18, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.8471 0.0082 2.24%
L 2020 25.4136 0.0224 3.69%
L 2030 28.2736 0.0398 5.24%
L 2040 30.4210 0.0505 6.00%
L 2050 17.4309 0.0333 6.69%
G Fund 15.3231 0.0009 0.78%
F Fund 17.8445 -0.0223 1.75%
C Fund 32.8855 0.1210 7.16%
S Fund 42.4349 0.1570 5.78%
I Fund 27.7660 -0.0192 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.