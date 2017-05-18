Sports Listen

Warrant: Man threatened to crucify judge in ‘biblical sense’

By The Associated Press May 18, 2017 4:04 pm < a min read
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina man has been charged with threatening to crucify a judge who heard domestic violence accusations against him.

Online jail records show that 52-year-old Keith Pardee Kemsley was arrested Wednesday. He was being held on a charge of threatening a court officer.

Multiple media outlets cite arrest warrants that say the Mebane man threatened on social media to crucify Wake County District Court Judge Ned Mangum. The warrants accuse Kemsley of saying he meant it “in the biblical sense.”

WRAL-TV reports that court records show Kemsley’s estranged wife obtained a domestic violence protective order against him in 2015, and Mangum extended it November 2017.

A phone listing for Kemsley was disconnected Thursday, and jail records didn’t indicate if he has an attorney.

