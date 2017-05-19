Wisconsin retiree charged in shooting of Amtrak conductor

WHEATON, Ill. (AP) — Prosecutors say a retired federal law enforcement agent told investigators he shot an Amtrak train conductor because he wasn’t allowed to de-board in suburban Chicago.

The Chicago Tribune (http://trib.in/2qF3laC ) reports Edward Klein appeared in bond court Friday on attempted murder and aggravated battery charges. DuPage County prosecutors say the 79-year-old was ordered held in lieu of $1.5 million bail.

Investigators say the suburban Milwaukee man got off a westbound train in Missouri Tuesday after aborting plans to go to Las Vegas. He then boarded a Chicago-bound train.

Prosecutors say Klein told police he became angry when he couldn’t disembark in Naperville, outside Chicago, and shot the conductor. The conductor remains in intensive care.

Klein is a retired federal protective services officer. Such officers are responsible for protecting federal buildings.

