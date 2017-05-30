Sports Listen

Police: Girl dies after SUV hits firetruck in Michigan

By The Associated Press May 30, 2017 10:12 am < a min read
YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP) — Authorities say a 15-year-old girl has died and two people were critically injured after an SUV they were riding in crashed into a firetruck that was stopped at the scene of an earlier crash in southeastern Michigan.

No firefighters were injured. They had stopped Monday night along westbound Interstate 94 in the Ypsilanti area following a rollover crash when the truck was hit from behind.

State police say in a statement the SUV driven by a 34-year-old man hit the truck, which was blocking a lane of traffic to protect police and emergency personnel. Police say he and his 15-year-old daughter were in critical condition, and his daughter’s friend died.

Authorities say the Ypsilanti Fire Department truck had its emergency lights operating. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

This story has been corrected to indicate that a 15-year-old girl died in the crash, not a woman, according to updated information from police.

