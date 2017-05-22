Sports Listen

Trending:

Gov't unscathed by cyber attack How SBA scored on contractingTargeting federal pay & benefits
Headlines Get Email Alerts

U.S. News

Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Woman trying to buy…

Woman trying to buy birthday card trapped inside CVS

By The Associated Press May 22, 2017 10:34 am 1 min read
Share

TITUSVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A woman trying to buy a birthday card called police when she was accidentally barricaded inside a CVS store in central Florida.

Lillian Rimmel stopped at a Titusville CVS at 9:50 p.m. Friday to make a quick purchase, unaware the store was about to close. As she walked toward the check out just after 10 p.m., she triggered a motion sensor alarm and found herself barricaded inside. A metal security gate blocked the front entrance as sirens blared.

“I started screaming, ‘Is anyone here? Can anyone help me?'” she said.

Florida Today (https://tinyurl.com/ny5vksj) reports Rimmell was worried someone would mistake her for a burglar, so she stood in front of a security camera and dialed police. They contacted the manager to come and let her out.

Download our Expert Edition e-book, Cyber: Continuous Diagnostics and Mitigation.
Advertisement

“I was just so nervous that I did something wrong. I didn’t know how this could happen. I was dumbfounded,” she said.

Rimmell says there was no announcement warning the store was closing.

She said she didn’t know how store employees could have missed her. She is 6-feet-tall and said she could look over all of the partitions.

“I can look over every one of the aisles, so I don’t know how they didn’t see me,” she told the newspaper. “No one said anything to me.”

Police responded to her 911 call and waited for the manager to arrive. They helped calm Rimmel down and said there was no wrongdoing by anyone.

A store manager said she couldn’t comment, and an email to corporate headquarters on Monday wasn’t immediately returned.

Check out Federal News Radio's latest podcasts.

___

Information from: Florida Today (Melbourne, Fla.), http://www.floridatoday.com

Related Topics
U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Woman trying to buy…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

National Nuclear Security Agency employees participate in Bike to Work Day

Today in History

1856: Southern lawmaker beats Northern senator with cane

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 19, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.8743 0.0272 2.24%
L 2020 25.4849 0.0713 3.69%
L 2030 28.3983 0.1247 5.24%
L 2040 30.5784 0.1574 6.00%
L 2050 17.5334 0.1025 6.69%
G Fund 15.3241 0.0010 0.78%
F Fund 17.8378 -0.0067 1.75%
C Fund 33.1090 0.2235 7.16%
S Fund 42.7394 0.3045 5.78%
I Fund 27.9748 0.2088 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.