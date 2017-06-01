Sports Listen

Trending:

DoD wants 2.1 percent pay raiseTop execs leave GSABig COLA for retirees?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

U.S. News

Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » 1 girl dead, another…

1 girl dead, another on life-support after ocean rescue

By The Associated Press June 16, 2017 6:43 am < a min read
Share

BELMAR, N.J. (AP) — One girl is dead and another is on life-support after they were found floating facedown in the ocean at the New Jersey shore.

Officials say the girls, who are cousins, entered the rough surf in Belmar on Thursday night when no lifeguards were on duty and without having an adult to watch them. Police and emergency responders later pulled them ashore.

Mayor Matt Doherty says the girls are residents and attended the town’s elementary school. Friday is the last day of classes.

Their names and ages have not been released.

Sponsored Content - Download our Executive Briefing to learn how agency and industry experts are hoping to reduce insider threats.
Advertisement

Related Topics
U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » 1 girl dead, another…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Interior Secretary Zinke tours national monument by canoe

Today in History

1933: FDR ends first 100 days with four finance bills to restore public confidence after market crash

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 15, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9666 -0.0247 2.80%
L 2020 25.6837 -0.0658 4.59%
L 2030 28.7165 -0.1163 6.52%
L 2040 30.9710 -0.1479 7.46%
L 2050 17.7841 -0.0965 8.30%
G Fund 15.3496 0.0009 0.98%
F Fund 17.9449 -0.0225 2.57%
C Fund 33.8699 -0.0695 8.67%
S Fund 43.8921 -0.2031 4.96%
I Fund 27.9573 -0.4279 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.