Sports Listen

Trending:

Trump seeks to privatize FAANew course for VA e-health recordsOPM chips away at retirement claims
Headlines Get Email Alerts

U.S. News

Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » 1 killed, 1 wounded…

1 killed, 1 wounded after setting up meeting to buy sneakers

By The Associated Press June 6, 2017 6:48 pm < a min read
Share

DETROIT (AP) — A 17-year-old has been shot to death near a Detroit high school after setting up an online meeting to supposedly buy Nike Air Jordan sneakers.

The teen and a 21-year-old picked up a third man Tuesday afternoon and were driving to another location to get the shoes when a fight broke out in the vehicle about 2 p.m.

The teen driver was shot in the head and chest. His 21-year-old passenger was wounded. The man they picked up ran away after the shooting outside Loyola High School on the city’s West Side.

Police have recovered two guns and say the shooting had no connection to the school, which was placed on temporary lockdown Tuesday afternoon.

Advertisement

Related Topics
Lifestyle News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » 1 killed, 1 wounded…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Secretaries Tillerson and Mattis Chat With Australian Ministers in Sydney

Today in History

1756: Historical painter John Trumbull is born

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 05, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9752 -0.0064 2.80%
L 2020 25.7232 -0.0205 4.59%
L 2030 28.7969 -0.0388 6.52%
L 2040 31.0757 -0.0506 7.46%
L 2050 17.8537 -0.0336 8.30%
G Fund 15.3402 0.0029 0.98%
F Fund 17.9160 -0.0161 2.57%
C Fund 33.8924 -0.0401 8.67%
S Fund 43.7166 -0.2189 4.96%
I Fund 28.4505 -0.0700 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.