Sports Listen

Trending:

DoD wants 2.1 percent pay raiseTop execs leave GSABig COLA for retirees?
Headlines Get Email Alerts
Special Program: Listen online at 7 p.m. tonight for our live broadcast of the Congressional Baseball Game. Click the play button on our Listen Live page.

U.S. News

Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » 10-month-old boy fatally shot…

10-month-old boy fatally shot in father’s arms in Houston

By The Associated Press June 15, 2017 12:32 pm < a min read
Share

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston police say a 10-month-old boy has been shot and killed in his father’s arms.

Houston homicide Sgt. Mark Holbrook says the man was taking his son for a walk when he was approached by three men Wednesday afternoon and one of them pulled a pistol and began shooting. As the father ran, the child was hit. The boy’s name was Messiah Justice Marshall.

Police say the dad ran up to the driver of a car nearby and yelled for help. The driver spotted a deputy constable at a convenience store nearby who summoned an ambulance, but the child died.

Authorities say the father told them he didn’t know the attacker or the gunman’s two companions.

Sponsored Content - Download our Executive Briefing to learn how agency and industry experts are hoping to reduce insider threats.
Advertisement

Related Topics
U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » 10-month-old boy fatally shot…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Air Force technical sergeant completes 100-meter swim challenge

Today in History

1846: Border established between U.S. and Canada

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 14, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9913 0.0073 2.80%
L 2020 25.7495 0.0122 4.59%
L 2030 28.8328 0.0161 6.52%
L 2040 31.1189 0.0183 7.46%
L 2050 17.8806 0.0099 8.30%
G Fund 15.3487 0.0010 0.98%
F Fund 17.9674 0.0680 2.57%
C Fund 33.9394 -0.0314 8.67%
S Fund 44.0952 -0.1800 4.96%
I Fund 28.3852 0.1530 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.