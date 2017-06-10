10 Things to Know for Today

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. AP: UAE-RUN YEMEN PRISONS RIFE WITH ABUSE, TORTURE

An AP investigation finds that Americans have interrogated some of the detainees — hundreds have disappeared in a hunt for al-Qaida militants — in possible violation of international law, which prohibits complicity in torture.

2. AP: US, EU URGE CHINA TO LIMIT FOOD IMPORT CONTROL

Food exporters from nine nations and the EU pressure China to scale back plans for intensive inspections of imports they say will hamper access to its fast-growing market.

3. TRUMP’S COMEY TEASE COMING TO A HEAD

An answer is expected this week as the president plays a high-stakes guessing game over whether he has recordings of his conversations with the fired FBI director.

4. AP SOURCES: HEALTH BILL RESHAPING ‘OBAMACARE’

Senate Republicans would cut Medicaid, end penalties for people not buying insurance and erase a raft of tax increases.

5. CINDY COMES ASHORE IN SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA

Gulf Coast states are in for a third day of rough weather as the tropical storm churns seas and spins off bands of severe weather from east Texas to northwestern Florida.

6. US AIRPORT STABBING INVESTIGATED AS TERROR

A Canadian man from Tunisia shouted about people being killed in Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan before stabbing a police officer in the neck at an airport in Flint, Michigan, officials say.

7. CONVICTIONS RARE IN POLICE SHOOTINGS

Experts cite a myriad of factors, including racial bias, attitudes toward law enforcement and the challenge of showing what an officer was thinking in a high-pressure situation.

8. WHY PERSIAN GULF TURMOIL IS SPIKING

Many of the tensions between Riyadh and Tehran, as well the Qatar rift, existed for many years, but have hurtled to the surface now, some analysts say, since Trump visited Saudi Arabia and backed the kingdom.

9. HOLIDAY TRAVEL EXPECTED TO SPIKE

Americans are expected to put down the TV remote and hit the road in record numbers for the July 4th weekend, auto club AAA says.

10. AFTER TOP 2 SELECTIONS, INTRIGUE

Markelle Fultz and Lonzo Ball are expected to go 1-2 in the NBA draft, but then the Celtics have a slew of options with the third pick.