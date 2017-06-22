Sports Listen

22 nations allow same-sex marriage

By The Associated Press June 1, 2017 12:02 am < a min read
On May 24, Taiwan’s Constitutional Court issued a ruling that will make the nation the first in Asia to legalize same-sex marriage. Here are the 22 countries that already allow such marriages:

Argentina, Belgium, Brazil, Britain, Canada, Colombia, Denmark, Finland, France, Iceland, Ireland, Luxembourg, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, Spain, South Africa, Sweden, United States, Uruguay.

In Mexico, same-sex marriage has been formally legalized in about a dozen states and cities. Some advocacy groups list Slovenia as allowing same-sex marriage, but Slovenia’s main LGBT rights group says the country’s civil partnership policy falls short because it does not allow same-sex couples to adopt or access in-vitro fertilization.

