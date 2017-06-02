$2M jury award to young relative of Trinity network founders

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California jury has awarded $2 million to a relative of Trinity Broadcasting Network founders Jan and Paul Crouch. The woman, now 24, says she was sexually assaulted when she was 13 by a Trinity employee in a Georgia hotel room, but when she reported it to Jan Crouch, the employee was fired and the assault kept quiet.

On Monday the jury awarded the woman $1 million for past emotional damage and $1 million for future pain and suffering.

The lawsuit said that as an ordained minister, Jan Crouch was required to report potential sexual abuse to authorities.

Trinity’s lawyer, Michael King, says the organization disagrees with the verdict and plans to appeal.

Paul and Jan Crouch both died in the five years since the lawsuit was first filed.