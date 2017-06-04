Sports Listen

Trending:

Pentagon addressing climate changeHow the political climate affects fedsNew VA workforce bill
Headlines Get Email Alerts

U.S. News

Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Supermarket employee kills 3…

Supermarket employee kills 3 co-workers, self in store spree

By The Associated Press June 8, 2017 12:57 pm 1 min read
Share

TUNKHANNOCK, Pa. (AP) — A supermarket employee brought two guns to work overnight Thursday, blocked the store’s entrances and exits so no one could flee and fatally shot three fellow employees before turning the weapon on himself, Pennsylvania state police said.

State police say it remains unclear why 24-year-old Randy Stair, of Dallas, shot the others and himself in a Weis Market shortly before 1 a.m. Thursday.

Stair’s shift started when the store closed at 11 p.m. Police said he later took a duffel bag from his car containing two pistol-grip shotguns, brought them into the store and started firing.

At a news conference outside the store in Eaton Township, northwest of Scranton, troopers said Stair spent the first 90 minutes of his shift blocking the entrances and exits with pallets and other items before he started shooting. He fired 59 shots before killing himself, they said.

Advertisement

Stair fatally shot Terry Sterling, 63, of South Montrose; Victoria Brong, 26, of Factoryville; and Brian Hayes, 47, of Springville.

One witness managed to escape the rampage and call 911.

Police stressed that the store was closed to the public when the shooting occurred, and only workers were inside. The store’s posted hours are from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

“We are deeply saddened by the events of this morning,” Weis spokesman Dennis Curtin said in a statement. “The safety of our associates, our customers, and the surrounding community is our top priority.”

Investigators were looking at Stair’s online activity for clues to his motive, troopers said.

___

This story has been corrected to show Weis spokesman’s last name is ‘Curtin,’ not ‘Curtain.’

Check out Federal News Radio's latest podcasts.
Related Topics
U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Supermarket employee kills 3…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

NASA introduces 2017 astronaut class

Today in History

1949: FBI identifies communists in Hollywood

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 07, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9695 0.0029 2.80%
L 2020 25.7044 0.0083 4.59%
L 2030 28.7611 0.0149 6.52%
L 2040 31.0293 0.0188 7.46%
L 2050 17.8228 0.0125 8.30%
G Fund 15.3420 0.0009 0.98%
F Fund 17.9233 -0.0250 2.57%
C Fund 33.8583 0.0597 8.67%
S Fund 43.6091 0.0202 4.96%
I Fund 28.3402 -0.0086 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.