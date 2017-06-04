Sports Listen

4 suspended after police kicked burning bystander

By The Associated Press June 12, 2017 2:54 pm < a min read
JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — Four Jersey City police officers including a lieutenant have been suspended indefinitely in the wake of an auto chase and fiery crash in which a video showed police kicking and dragging a bystander.

The suspensions were announced Monday by Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop.

The June 4 video showed Miguel Feliz exiting his car before being kicked by the officers. The officers had been chasing a different man whose car resembled one used in a shooting several days earlier.

Feliz underwent surgery for burns last week and remains hospitalized.

Fulop and Jersey City Public Safety Director James Shea said they had concluded the officers violated several guidelines during the chase, including firing shots from their vehicle at another moving vehicle.

The Hudson County Prosecutor’s office is investigating.

