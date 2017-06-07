Sports Listen

7-year-old dies when shots fired at North Carolina vehicle

By The Associated Press June 5, 2017 9:33 am < a min read
DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — A 7-year-old boy has died when shots were fired into the SUV he was riding in on a North Carolina street.

Durham Police Spokesman Wil Glenn said in a news release that someone in a passing vehicle fired the shots shortly after 5 p.m. Sunday.

Glenn said five adults and three children were in the SUV when it was hit by bullets. No one else was hit.

The boy was taken to a hospital where he died. His name has not been released.

No arrests have been reported.

But Glenn said the shooting did not appear to be a random act.

