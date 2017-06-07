Sports Listen

7-year-old girl dies after shooting that killed 3 others

By The Associated Press June 4, 2017 12:19 pm < a min read
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A 7-year-old girl who was critically injured in a shooting last week that killed three other people, including her parents, has died.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch (http://bit.ly/2rTvUVx ) reports Deniya Irving died Saturday from injuries she received in Thursday’s shooting in St. Louis. Deniya’s parents — Jessica Garth, 24, and her boyfriend, Derrick Irving, 27 — and another man died in the shooting.

Deniya’s aunt, Lonisha Garner, says the family was hoping the girl would survive after extensive surgery to remove a bullet from the back of her head.

The shooting that killed the girl was the second one to cause multiple deaths in north St. Louis in recent days.

Interim Police Chief Lawrence O’Toole says the violence has got to stop. He is asking the community to help.

___

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com

