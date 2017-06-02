Sports Listen

82-year-old woman arrested after scuffle at Wichita airport

By The Associated Press June 2, 2017 10:50 am < a min read
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — An 82-year-old Texas woman was arrested and booked into jail after scuffling with a security agent at the Eisenhower National Airport in Wichita.

The Wichita Eagle reports (http://bit.ly/2riYyxt ) law enforcement and Transportation Security Administration reports say the woman became verbally abusive early Wednesday when agents tried to confiscate an oversized bottle containing a liquid hand product. The reports say she struck the TSA agent after trying to walk around an X-ray screening machine.

The woman spent nearly two hours in the county jail’s booking area and was photographed and fingerprinted before she was freed.

Sedgwick County District Attorney Marc Bennett says his office authorized her release without bond after finding out about her arrest.

She was taken back to the airport and left on another flight with her husband.

___

Information from: The Wichita (Kan.) Eagle, http://www.kansas.com

