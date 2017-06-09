Sports Listen

Trending:

When will next BRAC happen?Trump's Secret Service budgetNew House Oversight chairman
Headlines Get Email Alerts

U.S. News

Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » 9-year-old boy missing after…

9-year-old boy missing after fire killed 1 in Florida home

By The Associated Press June 12, 2017 7:13 am < a min read
Share

MALABAR, Fla. (AP) — A 9-year-old Florida boy is missing following a fatal fire at his home.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued a missing child alert Sunday for Sebastian Meachum. The agency says he may be traveling with Tony and Chrissy Hughes, both 39.

Brevard County Sheriff’s spokesman Tod Goodyear told local news outlets the fire started Sunday morning and quickly engulfed the two-story home in Malabar, which is south of Melbourne on Florida’s Atlantic coast.

Goodyear says the victim had not been identified by Sunday evening.

Advertisement

Authorities believe the family may be traveling in a 2012 Nautic Global Group 18-foot boat. They urge anyone who spots them to call 911.

The child was last seen wearing a black Harley-Davidson t-shirt and jeans.

Related Topics
U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » 9-year-old boy missing after…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Vegetable educators offer tips a Mall tent event

Today in History

1987 Reagan challenges Gorbachev to 'tear down' Berlin Wall

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 09, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9675 -0.0016 2.80%
L 2020 25.6984 -0.0053 4.59%
L 2030 28.7511 -0.0098 6.52%
L 2040 31.0182 -0.0124 7.46%
L 2050 17.8170 -0.0079 8.30%
G Fund 15.3439 0.0009 0.98%
F Fund 17.9049 -0.0041 2.57%
C Fund 33.8403 -0.0280 8.67%
S Fund 43.9944 0.0352 4.96%
I Fund 28.1883 -0.0220 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.