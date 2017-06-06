Sports Listen

AP reporter Galofaro receives national journalism award

By The Associated Press June 6, 2017 12:03 pm < a min read
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Associated Press reporter Claire Galofaro has received a Livingston Award, in recognition of her talent as a journalist under the age of 35.

Winners were introduced Tuesday in New York. The $10,000 awards are funded by the University of Michigan and the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation.

Galofaro won a local news award for “Surviving Appalachia,” a look at economic troubles hitting that part of rural America.

Brooke Jarvis, of The California Sunday Magazine, received a national reporting award. The New Yorker’s Ben Taub won for international reporting.

The late Gwen Ifill received the Richard M. Clurman Award for her commitment to counseling, nurturing and inspiring young journalists. Ifill was co-anchor and managing editor of PBS NewsHour and moderator and managing editor of Washington Week until her death in November.

Media News U.S. News
