APNewsBreak: Utah woman killed reported relentless stalking

By The Associated Press June 13, 2017 12:05 pm < a min read
SANDY, Utah (AP) — Police documents obtained by The Associated Press say a Utah woman fatally shot this month along with one of her sons had reported being relentlessly stalked by the man.

The documents released Tuesday also disclose that Memorez Rackley and Jeremy Patterson had previously been in a romantic relationship.

Rackley told police June 3 that Patterson followed her while she was driving her car in Salt Lake City’s suburb of Sandy and confronted her about their breakup while she was in a nail salon.

Rackley died June 6 after getting her children from school.

She was in an SUV with a woman who had picked her up when Rackley rammed it, got out of his pickup truck and opened fire.

The woman’s daughter and Rackley’s other son were wounded.

