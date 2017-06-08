Sports Listen

Arkansas panel not pursuing probe over execution drugs

By ANDREW DeMILLO June 8, 2017 10:34 am < a min read
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The Arkansas Medical Board isn’t pursuing an investigation into how drugs used to execute four inmates in April was obtained.

The panel’s attorney said Thursday that he found no evidence that any doctors licensed by the state were involved.

Board attorney Kevin O’Dwyer says he didn’t find any evidence of a violation of the state’s medical practices act by a licensed doctor. That’s because no doctor was involved in obtaining the drugs used in the state’s first executions in nearly 12 years.

Under Arkansas law, doctors can participate in executions. But in a court case, questions were raised about whether Arkansas improperly used a doctor’s name and license to purchase one of the drugs. The Department of Correction has denied those claims.

