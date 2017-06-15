Army to expand Arlington Cemetery, ends talks with county

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — Arlington National Cemetery is moving ahead with plans to expand by roughly 50,000 spaces, extending the cemetery’s life beyond 2050.

The cemetery is run by the Army. For several years, military officials tried to negotiate a land swap with Arlington County that would allow the cemetery to expand and accommodate the county’s needs as well.

Arlington County announced Thursday that the Army has ended those negotiations, and intends to expand unilaterally on the site, known as the Navy Annex. It also will acquire about 5 acres (2 hectares) from Arlington County and 7 acres (3 hectares) from the state of Virginia.

County spokesman Brian Stout says Congressional legislation passed last year gives the Army the leverage to move ahead without exchanging any land. Army officials did not respond to questions.